Roman Reigns believes former Champion would thrive as part of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns recently discussed former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi potentially joining The Bloodline. The Universal Champion believes Naomi will thrive if she teams up alongside Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman.

Naomi would fit perfectly into the Bloodline as she is part of the Anoa'i family being married to Jimmy Uso. She was reportedly even shifted from RAW to SmackDown last month so we could see her join the stable soon.

Speaking with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post, Roman Reigns had the following to say regarding the possibility of Naomi joining his faction:

"I do believe if she was put in that position, coupled with all of us surrounding her along with Paul Heyman and the rest of our creative brainstorming system that we have and how we craft our narratives, I think we could put her in a good position. It’s just not something we’ve had time to come up with a thorough game plan. If we did, I think she’s definitely a superstar who could step up and take advantage of it," said Roman Reigns.

Naomi will have a lot to offer if she is to join the faction anytime soon. Plus, Naomi could also breathe new life into the blue brand's female roster and soon be slotted into the SmackDown Women's Title picture.

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant groups in wrestling at the moment, with each member of the group holding a title. However, that could change soon.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will be defending their titles against tough challengers at SummerSlam

With SummerSlam around the corner, The Bloodline might not be able to hang on to all the gold for much longer. The Usos were able to capture the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Mysterios at Money in the Bank, but it will be interesting to see how the two teams fare in a rematch at WWE SummerSlam.

However, the more important feud going on right now is the one between Roman Reigns and John Cena. These are two of the marquee names in wrestling and their encounter could quite possibly be the biggest wrestling match of the year.

With Cena being around for a limited time, it could be expected that Roman Reigns will successfully defend the championship. On the other hand, a win at SummerSlam for Cena would award him a record-breaking 17th World Championship.

Do you think John Cena will dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

