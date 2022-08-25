Roman Reigns opens up about new WWE management possibly jeopardizing his top spot in the company

Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on WWE's new management structure and how the recent changes might impact his place in the promotion.

Under Vince McMahon's leadership, The Tribal Chief was booked as the face of the company for almost a decade. However, with McMahon now retired, Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative department.

Following the recent change in power, Reigns was asked in an interview with Sports Illustrated if he felt that his spot at the top of the card was in possible jeopardy. The Tribal Chief responded with the following comment:

"Well I mean, we’re not erasing what I’ve done, you know what I mean? So I think it’s very visible, even if Paul [Levesque] wasn’t completely locked into what we’ve been doing over the past six months and obviously over the past year with the health issues that he’s overcome and everything, the journey that he’s been on."

Reigns added that he had cemented his place in the company with his impressive body of work:

"But, you know, we never forget what we’ve done and the body of work that we have and why we’re to the point that we are, but I think like anyone that’s trying to get better or progress, they’re gonna keep that mindset that I’m constantly trying to better myself." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Roman Reigns is set to main event another premium live event shortly as he will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle.

Ex-WWE writer wants to see a feud between Roman Reigns and Triple H

The Head of the Table has a big target on his back as former champions like Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are constantly vying for his top spot in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said he would like to see a rivalry between Roman Reigns and Triple H now that The Game is running the show.

"Let’s bring Triple H [out] and let Roman say, ‘You never had this run. You were never the best. You were always behind [Steve] Austin, Rock, Undertaker, and the only time you went to the top of the mountain is when they left.’" (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman Reigns and Triple H have shared many iconic moments over the last few years, most notably when they faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 32 in 2016 for the WWE Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if they square off again in the future.

