Vince Russo on Roman Reigns possibly feuding with retired former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns should question the reasons behind Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s recent reappearance on SmackDown, according to former WWE head writer Vince Russo.

Kross attacked Drew McIntyre on the August 5 episode of SmackDown before ominously staring at Reigns. Along with his wife and valet, Scarlett, the two-time NXT Champion had previously received his release from WWE in November 2021.

Vince Russo was instrumental in RAW’s ratings success over WCW Nitro in the late 1990s. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, he highlighted a major flaw in Triple H’s booking of the segment.

“If I’m going to next week’s show, this is how I’m writing the show,” Russo said. “Because I’m watching this and I’m like, ‘This is supposed to be a surprise.’ The announcers aren’t even sure it’s Karrion Kross, but somebody’s in the truck saying, ‘Cue the smoke, send Scarlett.’ So now this is how I book. If I’m Roman Reigns next week, that’s exactly what I’m saying.” [5:37-6:05]

In a future segment, Russo thinks Reigns should question WWE’s head of creative about the behind-the-scenes part he played in Kross and Scarlett’s return.

“‘Wait a minute, this was a big surprise. The announcers didn’t know. Nobody in the back knew. Who exactly cued the smoke?’” Russo continued, quoting what Reigns could say. “I’ll tell you exactly who it is. It’s the guy running the show, it’s Triple H. Let’s bring Triple H [out] and let Roman say, ‘You never had this run. You were never the best. You were always behind [Steve] Austin, Rock, Undertaker, and the only time you went to the top of the mountain is when they left.’” [6:06-6:44]

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo about several current WWE topics, including Edge and Theory’s booking.

What else could Roman Reigns say to Triple H?

Vince McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Triple H replaced his father-in-law as WWE’s new creative figurehead, just 10 months after a cardiac event forced him to take a break from work.

Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns could even reference The Game’s health issues in a future promo.

“‘Before you had your health scare, me and you were always doing this [clashing], never agreed on anything. Why? Because you couldn’t stand my fame,’” Russo added, continuing to quote Reigns. “That’s what you need! But, like I said, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], I’m gonna go back to the bubble. When you’re in the wrestling bubble, you’re not looking out in the real world, and you’re missing all this.” [6:47-7:17]

Reigns and Triple H have a lot of history in WWE. The former Shield member defeated the NXT founder at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Realistically, a confrontation between the two men would not lead to another one-on-one match. The King of Kings retired from in-ring competition earlier this year due to his recent heart issues.

Do you like the sound of a Roman Reigns-Triple H promo segment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry