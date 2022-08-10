WWE discovers an additional $5 million in payments made by Vince McMahon

WWE recently announced via an SEC filing that they have uncovered an additional $5 million in unrecorded payments connected to former CEO Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced his retirement from the promotion on July 22 via Twitter, following allegations of several "hush money" payments made to former female employees. Following the announcement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named Co-CEOs of the company.

In today's SEC filing (via corporate.wwe.com), WWE disclosed that since July 25, it has been discovered that the former CEO made two additional payments totaling $5 million. The payments were made in 2007 and 2009 and are unrelated to the allegations that led to the board's investigation.

Last month, WWE announced that it would revise its financial statements to account for the alleged $14.6 million in payments by the former CEO. The payments were made between 2006 and 2022 and were potentially not appropriately recorded as expenses in the company's financial statements.

How would Vince McMahon have reacted to Bayley's botch on WWE RAW?

Since Triple H took over WWE creative, there have been several superstars making their return to the promotion. Bayley returned at SummerSlam, alongside the recently released Dakota Kai and former NXT star Iyo Sky.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Role Model accidentally referred to Kai as "Dakota Sky" and humorously blamed the fans for her mistake.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed how Vince McMahon would have reacted to Bayley's mistake.

"Let me tell you though, bro. That is one of the positives of Vince McMahon not being there. If he was there sitting in that Gorilla position when she went through that curtain, he would have eaten her alive. Not only would he have eaten her alive, but he would also have held that against her. If she can't even remember the names of the people on her own team, seriously bro, that could have got her set back." [13:48 - 14:13]

The Game has also brought back two other former NXT stars in Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, who appeared last week on SmackDown.

Who do you think Triple H will bring back next to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

