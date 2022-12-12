Roman Reigns would not benefit from defeating WWE legend at WrestleMania 39, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo doesn't think competing against a returning The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 39 would help Roman Reigns in any way.

The Brahma Bull last competed for WWE at WrestleMania 32, defeating Eric Rowan in the shortest match in the show's history. His last full-fledged bout dates back to WrestleMania 29 in 2013, where he lost to John Cena.

There's been rampant speculation regarding him winning the Men's Rumble next year and then challenging Roman Reigns for a dream clash at WrestleMania 39. As much as fans think defeating a megastar of The Rock's level will benefit The Tribal Chief, Vince Russo thinks otherwise.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Reigns had become popular to such an extent that even beating The Rock wouldn't benefit him anymore.

Vince Russo pointed out that, on the one hand, while Roman Reigns was consistently performing at every Premium Live Event, The Rock hadn't wrestled in years. He firmly believes pitting The Great One against the Undisputed Universal Champion would not help the latter as much as WWE thinks it will.

"You're not going to get Roman Reigns more over than he is now. And it's not like he has wrestled patsies. He's been in there against Lesnar and the best. Him beating The Rock, a guy that hasn't wrestled in god knows how many years; he's a lot younger, he's wrestling every week, Rock is just get gonna come out of retirement. Bro, I just don't think it does for Reigns what they may think it's gonna do for Reigns," said Vince Russo. (3:42 - 4:19)

Braun Strowman wants to defeat Roman Reigns

Though The Rock and Cody Rhodes seems to be the fans' pick to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman feels he could also defeat The Tribal Chief. In a recent interview, The Monster Among Men stated that it was about time someone took away the titles from Reigns.

Strowman then put him over himself, saying he might have to be "the guy" to end the title reign.

“Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it,” said Strowman.

Considering Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have had numerous entertaining battles, fans would welcome another bout between the two down the line.

