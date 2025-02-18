Roman Reigns has been betrayed again by major star; he's a victim of absolute trauma, says WWE personality

Roman Reigns has been betrayed multiple times in his WWE career. Analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed the OTC has recently fallen victim to another betrayal by a top superstar.

The 39-year-old first arrived on the main roster as a member of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. However, the faction was disbanded after The Visionary betrayed his partners. Reigns later formed The Bloodline with his Wiseman Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Nevertheless, the group also fell apart after Zayn and Jey Uso turned on their Tribal Chief.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the former Undisputed WWE Champion was left traumatized by being a victim of constant betrayals:

"Roman Reigns, you have to understand Roman Reigns is a victim of absolute trauma. Everywhere Roman Reigns goes, he gets betrayed. Roman Reigns built The Shield with his brothers Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins and what did Seth do? He turned on Roman Reigns. He destroyed this thing. His brother Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns creates The Bloodline, welcomes Sami Zayn into his own family, and what does Sami Zayn do? He turns on Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns brought CM Punk in. He was uncomfortable with it because he had been betrayed so much but he allowed it to happen," he said.

The WWE personality suggested that CM Punk eliminating Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match while the latter was in the process of throwing Rollins over the top rope has brought forward the OTC's feeling of betrayal since The Second City Saint had just teamed with him a few months earlier:

"CM Punk then gets eliminated by Logan Paul and when they're on the floor, Roman Reigns can't believe what's happened almost in a childlike fashion stares at CM Punk and says, 'How could you do that? We just teamed a month ago.' And right there before he gets Stomped by Seth Rollins, you realize that Roman Reigns has been betrayed again. And CM Punk betraying Roman Reigns, not only elimnated him from the Rumble, but left him vulnerable to that double stomp from Seth Rollins." [49:00 - 49:41]

The WWE analyst suggested Roman Reigns could cost Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber match

Roman Reigns has been out of action indefinitely since Royal Rumble after getting Stomped twice by Seth Rollins, one on the ground and another on the steel steps, following their elimination.

While Rollins and CM Punk have qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber, the OTC is currently not scheduled to appear at the premium live event. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested the 39-year-old superstar could return to cost The Visionary the match:

"What if Roman Reigns comes back and he's the one that costs Seth Rollins from winning the Elimination Chamber, (...) and the match is made between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? And what if CM Punk uses his favor to go, 'Nope, I want in that match as well,'" he said.

It would be interesting to see when Reigns will make his return to WWE TV and who his opponent will be at WrestleMania 41.

