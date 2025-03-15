  • home icon
Roman Reigns' biggest ally could be leaving him, predicts ex-WWE star, for another name heading into WrestleMania 41

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 15, 2025 16:52 GMT
Roman Reigns might get betrayed again! [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE's X/Twitter account]

Roman Reigns could be at the receiving end of another heartbreak in WWE heading into WrestleMania 41. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, stated he loved the idea of Paul Heyman leaving The Tribal Chief for CM Punk.

Last year, Paul Heyman owed one to CM Punk for assisting the OG Bloodline in their war against Solo Sikoa's faction and Bronson Reed heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. However, the favor was never revealed, and The Second City Saint teased it multiple times across the weekly product.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, one of the hosts stated that CM Punk's favor could be for Paul Heyman to leave Roman Reigns. Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, said he loves this idea and has heard a few people suggest something similar heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"I love what Jake's talking about [CM Punk's favor would be for Paul Heyman to turn on Roman Reigns], and I've heard one or two people suggest something similar," English said. [From 10:20 to 10:30]
Paul Heyman was with CM Punk on WWE RAW when Roman Reigns attacked Seth Rollins

After months of hiatus, Paul Heyman returned to SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series and introduced CM Punk as the final member of OG Bloodline in the WarGames match. The Wiseman brokered peace between The Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns was never on board with the idea, nor did he trust CM Punk with his Wiseman. Earlier this year, The Straight Edge Star eliminated The Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match, which infuriated Reigns. However, Rollins quickly took him out.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns returned and attacked Seth Rollins. While he was doing so, Paul Heyman entered the cage and tended to CM Punk. This made the OTC angry, and he attacked Heyman's former client to close the show.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

