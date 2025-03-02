Roman Reigns' bold warning to Cody Rhodes resurfaces after John Cena turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

Roman Reigns' past comments to Cody Rhodes have resurfaced online after John Cena's massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The OTC had warned The American Nightmare that The Rock was his problem.

Ad

At Bad Blood 2024, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teamed up to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The PLE ended with The Rock coming out and having a staredown with the two victors.

During The Rock's entrance, Roman Reigns was spotted warning him that The Final Boss was now his problem. The footage has now resurfaced following John Cena's heel turn at tonight's Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE.

"That's your problem," Reigns can be seen telling Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tonight, Cena turned heel and joined forces with his former rival, The Rock. In the process, he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes during the final moments of Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena and Rhodes are scheduled to compete for the latter's Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

This will be Cena's last WrestleMania match as he is set to retire by the end of the year. If the legend wins the bout, he will make history and become a 17-time world champion.

A desperate Cena is hell-bent on winning the record-breaking world title and has finally done the unthinkable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback