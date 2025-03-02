  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Roman Reigns' bold warning to Cody Rhodes resurfaces after John Cena turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

Roman Reigns' bold warning to Cody Rhodes resurfaces after John Cena turns heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:33 GMT
The Rock, Reigns, and Cena (via WWE
The Rock, Reigns, and Cena (via WWE's YouTube and X)

Roman Reigns' past comments to Cody Rhodes have resurfaced online after John Cena's massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The OTC had warned The American Nightmare that The Rock was his problem.

Ad

At Bad Blood 2024, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teamed up to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The PLE ended with The Rock coming out and having a staredown with the two victors.

During The Rock's entrance, Roman Reigns was spotted warning him that The Final Boss was now his problem. The footage has now resurfaced following John Cena's heel turn at tonight's Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE.

"That's your problem," Reigns can be seen telling Rhodes.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check it out below:

Ad

Tonight, Cena turned heel and joined forces with his former rival, The Rock. In the process, he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes during the final moments of Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena and Rhodes are scheduled to compete for the latter's Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

This will be Cena's last WrestleMania match as he is set to retire by the end of the year. If the legend wins the bout, he will make history and become a 17-time world champion.

A desperate Cena is hell-bent on winning the record-breaking world title and has finally done the unthinkable.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी