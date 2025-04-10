Roman Reigns breaks character; addresses career-altering WWE match

Roman Reigns became a megastar in WWE and solidified his legacy as a performer in the company's history books for generations to come. The Original Tribal Chief recently addressed his career-altering match against Triple H at WrestleMania 32.

A decade ago, the previous regime tried its best to make Roman Reigns the next face of the company. However, the audience often rejected Reigns and his on-screen persona at the time. Regardless of the hostile reception, he got his crowning moment at WrestleMania 32 by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event against Triple H.

In the upcoming A&E Rivals episode, the Original Tribal Chief reflected on his win against The Game in Texas. He broke character and stated this was the start of his rise in the promotion and acceptance in the industry as a bona fide main event superstar.

"After that night at 'Mania 32, I started to really get my footing in that main event scene," Reigns said. [From 01:02 to 01:07]

Roman Reigns comments on taking Seth Rollins' WWE spot at WrestleMania 32

About a decade ago, Seth Rollins was The Authority's special project, where he ruled the division with an iron fist for months. Unfortunately, The Architect got injured and relinquished the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in November 2015, which led management to push Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 32.

In the same A&E Rivals episode, The Tribal Chief got candid and addressed the incident. However, the longest-reigning former Universal Champion questioned The Visionary's abilities as a performer and fired a subtle shot at him heading into WrestleMania 41.

"You've got to be able to hold up, that's part of the job here. I was the more durable one. Was it misfortune on his behalf, or was it good things come to those who wait?" Reigns said.

In less than ten days, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will meet at The Showcase of the Immortals with the addition of CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

