Roman Reigns gets 100% real on taking major WWE name's spot

Roman Reigns has changed the industry with his career-defining run in WWE as The Tribal Chief. Recently, Reigns got candid about taking Seth Rollins' spot at WrestleMania 32 and commented on The Visionary's injury.

In November 2015, Seth Rollins got injured and relinquished the WWE Championship. This allowed management to insert Roman Reigns into the main event scene in the coming months. He later received his crowning moment in the Stamford-based promotion when he defeated Triple H to capture his second World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In the upcoming A&E Rivals episode, The Original Tribal Chief commented on The Visionary's injury, which led to him relinquishing the title. However, the 39-year-old WWE star questioned Rollins' durability and the circumstances in which he got the spot from Seth Rollins.

"You've got to be able to hold up, that's part of the job here. I was the more durable one. Was it misfortune on his behalf, or was it good things come to those who wait?" Reigns said. (From 00:20 to 00:31)

WWE analyst wants to see one more match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes became the ultimate babyface of the new era in the Stamford-based promotion when he dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the two megastars are tied in one-on-one contests, as The Original Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 in California.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks there's one more match left between the two and would love to see a third match between Rhodes and Reigns in the near future.

"I don't think he has anything to do with Cody vs. Cena. But I do think that another Cody [vs.] Roman match is on the table. I would love to see another Roman [vs.] Cena match. And I still think Roman vs. [The] Rock is the match of all matches. So, that's not to say forever but that's to say right now," Roberts said. [1:20:48 - 1:21:08]

In the coming weeks, Reigns and Rhodes are slated to headline respective nights of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if a third encounter ever takes place between the two.

