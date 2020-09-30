Roman Reigns breaks character and explains how he developed his new persona

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on the Load Management podcast. During the show, Roman answered a number of questions including how he developed new direction for his persona, his relationship with Paul Heyman and a whole lot more.

Speaking of his new character direction, Roman Reigns went into details and pointed out differences with the old Roman:

I think, how do we deliver it in a different way as opposed to just, oh he’s a bad guy. He’s this nasty human being now. I wanted to be able to do it in layers. That way the character is not just defined as being a bad guy. He’s the guy who’s faced with these decisions. In my mind and in the character’s mind, he’s justified in what he’s doing so he’s technically not wrong, but maybe rubbing people the wrong way or is using a different route than what most people were used to seeing the old character take. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Roman Reigns also spoke about his relationship with Paul Heyman. 'The Big Dog' said that the was not a Paul Heyman guy and that it was actually the other way around - Paul Heyman is a Roman Reigns guy.

Roman Reigns has dominated since his WWE return

Roman Reigns stunned the WWE Universe when he returned at WWE SummerSlam and took out both The Fiend and Bray Wyatt following the Universal Championship match. On the following SmackDown, we learned that Roman Reigns had joined forces with Paul Heyman.

Reigns went on to face Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns won the match and has since then cemented his heel turn.

WWE Clash of Champions saw Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns won the match and delivered a vicous beating to Jey Uso. The match only stopped after Jimmy Uso came out and threw in the towel on the behalf of his brother.

Roman Reigns has quickly cemented himself as 'the guy' soon after his return.