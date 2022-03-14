Roman Reigns breaks character in a heartfelt moment in his hometown [VIDEO]

Roman Reigns has been the biggest heel of the past decade. While fans were clamoring for him to turn heel since early 2015, it took over five-and-a-half years for that to become a reality. Now in the prime of his career, Reigns is the biggest star in the company. In the latest live event at Pensacola, Florida, The Tribal Chief broke character to cut a heartfelt promo for his hometown fans.

Roman Reigns has had the most dominant run of any WWE Superstar in the last two decades and has had the longest world championship run this century. He surpassed Brock Lesnar's record-breaking 500+ day run and will face him at WrestleMania 38 in the main event.

WWE visited Reigns' hometown of Pensacola, Florida, where he teamed up with The Usos to defeat Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods - the latter of whom made his return to the ring. After the match, Roman Reigns cut a heartfelt babyface promo:

“Man, it’s good to be home! You guys know the travel schedule. We’re all over the world all the time. Obviously, we’re going through this pandemic, we’ve been fighting through lockdowns and quarantines. And we’re still here, you know? All day I’ve been thinking, like, what do I say? How do I express how I really feel? How do I keep this concise and not crazy long and have a good message. And, I don’t have to say anything. Just like – a massive amount of gratitude. In fact, I think we talked about this on Friday night on FOX’s SmackDown, but man I feel blessed. I feel blessed to be able to do what I want with the people that I love, in front of the people, people. Our journey is our journey. We did it our way and you know – it is what it is. But I challenge everybody here to follow your journey and whatever your destination is," said Reigns.

He continued to praise his hometown of Pensacola and stated his pride in representing the beach town. In a rare moment, it was The Bloodline who acknowledged the place they were in:

"I run into New Yorkers, people from L.A. and they’re like ‘where you from?’ and I say I’m from a small little beach town. Pensacola is the most beautiful built … best keep secret in the whole world. It really it is! The Tribal Chief ain’t scared to go on vacation, you know what I mean? I’ve been to a lot of different beaches, I’ve been to a lot of different small towns. And this one, I’m not just being biased, this is the best one. So I challenge all the young ones here – let it go. Knock out your course, follow the journey no matter what the adversity. Just like all of you should feel, this is MY city! This is MY little beach town! And I will never say this anywhere else in the world. I don’t care if I go to Rome, Paris, London, New York …. Pensacola, we acknowledge YOU!” added Reigns. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

You can watch the promo below:

Roman Reigns is set for the biggest match of his career

Roman Reigns is all set to compete in his sixth WrestleMania main event. Between 2015 and 2018, he headlined WrestleMania on four consecutive occasions, facing legends like Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and The Undertaker.

Last year, Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania Night Two again as he retained the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan. This year, he has the Universal title intact but will face Lesnar in a "Champion vs. Champion", "Title for Title" "Winner Take All" unification bout.

It is being billed as the biggest match in WrestleMania history, and rightfully so, as there has never been stakes this high at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, in terms of star power, it could be argued that the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock trilogy was far bigger.

Edited by Kaushik Das