Roman Reigns breaks silence with 5-word message after WWE confirms his next match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 07, 2025 13:30 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns has broken his silence after WWE confirmed his next match. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be in action at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Reigns will face Bronson Reed in a rematch from Clash in Paris. At Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, the two are set to collide in an Australian Street Fight. The match was made official on this week's Monday Night RAW and also sparked a heated brawl between the two men.

On Instagram, Reigns broke his silence after the rematch against Reed was made official. He posted a video of his brawl with the Aus-zilla and once again reminded everyone why he's levels above everyone else.

"Like I said… LEVELS ABOVE!" wrote Reigns.

Check out Reigns' post on Instagram:

Bill Apter compared Roman Reigns to The Rock, Stone Cold, and Hulk Hogan

Bill Apter talked about Roman Reigns' current part-time schedule and compared him to The Rock, Stone Cold, and Hulk Hogan. The veteran believes that WWE needed The OTC and his star power on the show.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Apter said the following:

"I don't know how part-time he's gonna be right now. I think right now they're brining him back because they need him on that show to tie several angles together. So no, I'm not over Roman Reigns at this point. Right now, he's considered the line of the supertalents, like The Rock, Stone Cold, Hogan and all that. I like that they have him back on at this point. Part-time, full-time, just have him back on in there. They needed him."

Reigns was brutally ambushed by The Vision after his win over Bronson Reed at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He had been absent from TV for a few weeks before eventually making his return and helping The Usos beat The Vision.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Soumik Datta
