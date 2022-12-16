WWE Superstar Roman Reigns sent a message on Twitter ahead of his return to SmackDown this week.

The Tribal Chief was last seen in action at Survivor Series, where he led the Bloodline against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens inside the WarGames structure. Reigns was caught in an unplanned spot during the match, which reportedly ruptured his eardrum. However, Sami Zayn came in clutch for his team to pick up the victory.

It was recently announced that the Head of the Table will be returning to his hunting ground this week. Reigns took to Twitter to comment on his return. He said:

"Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness of The #Bloodline. The undeniable best in the world and it’s not even close."

The Bloodline has held the fort strongly in their leader's absence. The villainous faction is now more united than ever after Jey Uso formally accepted Sami Zayn into the group.

The Usos have retained their tag team title on multiple occasions. Solo Sikoa, meanwhile, has dished out punishment to all those who dared to stand across the group.

Roman Reigns could kickstart his next feud on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is one of the most special attractions in WWE, which means his appearances are more significant than the others. The Tribal Chief's presence on the blue brand is an assurance of something huge going down on Friday night.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to face Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble. The two men were also involved in an unplanned spot at Survivor Series, which sidelined the Tribal Chief for a few weeks. One can expect Roman to go after the Prizefighter for the incident, which could kickstart the feud between the two.

The upcoming SmackDown will also be huge for Sami Zayn, who proved his loyalty to the Bloodline leader at the latest PLE. The Honorary Uce was told by Jey Uso that they have a big plan for him on Friday and he should cut his hair and trim his beard for that.

