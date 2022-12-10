The date and location for Roman Reigns' return to WWE programming has finally been revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief was last seen at Survivor Series, where his team, The Bloodline, defeated Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes in the Men's WarGames match.

Members of the two parties recently met on the blue brand this week when The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Butch.

After the match, it was announced that Roman Reigns would return to WWE on next week's episode of SmackDown, which is scheduled to take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

It has also been announced that 16-time world champion John Cena will return to WWE on the December 30th episode of the blue brand.

The last time that The Head of The Table defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was at Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He defeated Logan Paul via pinfall to retain the titles.

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the company right now, and it'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

