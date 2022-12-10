"Let's gooooo!" - WWE fans erupt over John Cena returning on final SmackDown of 2022

The WWE Universe erupted after learning that John Cena will be appearing on the final edition of SmackDown this year.

It was reported earlier today by Variety that the 45-year-old will be returning on the December 30th episode of the blue brand. The final SmackDown of the year will air from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Leader of the Cenation last appeared in the company on the June 27th edition of RAW to celebrate 20 years with the company. During his promo, Cena vowed to return for more than just one match when the time is right.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to react to the huge news of John's return to WWE.

Embedded below are some of the reactions from wrestling fans:

「4say10」 @ShizzelDTF



I ALREADY BOUGHT TICKETS FOR ME AND MY BROTHER 2 MONTHS AGO!!!!



THIS SMACKDOWN IS GONNA BE AMAZING!!!



BRAY, THE USOS, AND CENA!!!! @WrestleOps LET'S GOOOOO!!!I ALREADY BOUGHT TICKETS FOR ME AND MY BROTHER 2 MONTHS AGO!!!!THIS SMACKDOWN IS GONNA BE AMAZING!!!BRAY, THE USOS, AND CENA!!!! @WrestleOps LET'S GOOOOO!!!I ALREADY BOUGHT TICKETS FOR ME AND MY BROTHER 2 MONTHS AGO!!!!THIS SMACKDOWN IS GONNA BE AMAZING!!!BRAY, THE USOS, AND CENA!!!! https://t.co/DBVZLSeNRS

JustWrestling @JustWrestling03 If John Cena doesn’t wrestle on #SmackDown on the 30th December, he will have gone the whole of 2022 without competing. Give him anyone to finish off the year If John Cena doesn’t wrestle on #SmackDown on the 30th December, he will have gone the whole of 2022 without competing. Give him anyone to finish off the year

George @george_tgod760 The streets are saying that John Cena is coming back to WWE soon* the bottle will be out and ready The streets are saying that John Cena is coming back to WWE soon* the bottle will be out and ready

TK (The Kid) Williams @TheKidEKM



Or we might have Cena vs Top Dolla at Wrestlemania if Cena can still wrestles in which I doubt it. @reigns_era I think we might have John Cena and Hit Row do a Rap Battle at Wrestlemania or sooner.Or we might have Cena vs Top Dolla at Wrestlemania if Cena can still wrestles in which I doubt it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @reigns_era I think we might have John Cena and Hit Row do a Rap Battle at Wrestlemania or sooner.Or we might have Cena vs Top Dolla at Wrestlemania if Cena can still wrestles in which I doubt it. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/eaIBY6H4kT

Cena has wrestled in at least one match every year from 2001 to 2021. He will have to wrestle on SmackDown in three weeks to keep that streak alive.

Former WWE writer doesn't want John Cena to face Austin Theory

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently stated that he did not want to see John Cena go up against United States Champion Austin Theory upon his return.

John and Austin have hinted at a match in the past and it would make sense as a possible encounter for WrestleMania 39. Russo claimed that it would be a bad idea because it wouldn't do justice to John Cena's star power.

"I hope not. Bro, Cena would go from box-office attraction to b-movie star, bro. Oh, please, bro, please! It's been a thing for Theory [not for the fans]." [From 1:30 to 2:00]

Cena versus Austin Theory has been rumored for some time. John randomly uploaded a picture of Austin earlier in the year and has traded words with the 25-year-old on social media a few times as well. Only time will tell if Cena goes after the United States Championship or has something else planned for WrestleMania 39.

Are you excited about John Cena returning to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Would you like to see John Cena vs Theory at WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes