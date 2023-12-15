Roman Reigns breaks silence ahead of SmackDown return

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently broke the silence ahead of his return to television on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Several previous reports suggested that Reigns' last televised appearance for 2023 would have been at Crown Jewel, where he faced LA Knight with the Undisputed Universal Championship on the line. However, WWE later confirmed that The Tribal Chief will make an appearance for this week's episode of the blue brand.

Roman Reigns recently took to his Instagram stories to break his silence ahead of his much-awaited return to television this week. The Head of the Table is known for breaking silence without actually saying anything in his posts; instead, he only hypes up things related to him with photos or videos.

It was exactly the case this time as well, Reigns only uploaded a SmackDown poster of himself with his Bloodline members and tagged Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Roman Reigns' Instagram story.

Disco Inferno wants to see a WWE title unification match between Roman Reigns and CM Punk

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said that he believes CM Punk will defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns will successfully retain his Undisputed Universal Championship one more time against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Inferno also mentioned that he wants to see a title unification match between The Second City Saint and The Tribal Chief if they both win their possible matches.

"I would think that if I was just off the top of my head booking Punk, okay, because I want to get [an] immediate return from my investment as much as I can, I would say Punk versus Seth at WrestleMania and [Roman] versus Cody. I would have Roman beating Cody again. I would have Punk beating Seth. And I would think they might wanna unify the title at the next show between the two. I would do title versus title for a unification match, maybe, I don't know. But I would bring that up, obviously, and I'm sure it has been brought up," he said.

After Randy Orton signed a contract with SmackDown, fans want to see The Viper go face to face with The Head of the Table on this week's episode of the blue brand. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Friday.

Do you want to see Randy Orton interrupt Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.