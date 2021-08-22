Roman Reigns finally breaks silence after Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has finally broken silence after Brock Lesnar's grand return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 and their confrontation at the end of the pay-per-view.

Roman Reigns had a rollercoaster ride at WWE SummerSlam 2021. The Tribal Chief defeated 16-time world champion John Cena in the show's main event, successfully retaining his Universal Championship. However, he was in for a massive surprise as Brock Lesnar returned following his victory over Cena to a thunderous pop from the fans in attendance.

The look of disbelief on the face of Roman Reigns, and especially Paul Heyman, upon Brock Lesnar's return, was epic. The Universal Champion has finally broken his silence through the following tweet, claiming that The Beast Incarnate has returned to acknowledge him.

"Inevitably they all come to acknowledge their #TribalChief. #OntoTheNext #SummerSlam," wrote Roman Reigns in his tweet.

Who will Paul Heyman choose now between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar?

The biggest question following the epic ending of WWE SummerSlam 2021 is: whose side will Paul Heyman take now? Paul Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns last year and has been serving as the Special Counsel of The Tribal Chief. However, he has most famously served as the advocate of Brock Lesnar for several years before that.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is a feud that we have seen multiple times. However, the dynamics are entirely different this time around. Ever since Roman Reigns' heel turn last year, one of the dream matches fans have wanted to see him in is against The Beast Incarnate.

It will be interesting to hear from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman this coming week on Friday Night SmackDown. What will the Universal Champion do now? Are his days as the "Head of the Table" numbered?

