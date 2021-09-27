Roman Reigns breaks silence after defeating "The Demon" in bizarre finish

Roman Reigns has finally reacted to putting down "The Demon" Finn Balor in a bizarre finish at Extreme Rules 2021.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns took on "The Demon" at tonight's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The hard-fought encounter ended strangely and left the WWE Universe confused.

During the final moments of the bout, Finn Balor climbed up to the top rope. In a surprising turn of events, the rope broke and Balor fell on the ring mat. As soon as he got up, Reigns hit him with a devastating Spear to pick up the big win.

Reigns later took to Twitter to break his silence following the huge victory. Here's what the Tribal Chief wrote:

Roman Reigns will go to Saudi Arabia with the Universal title on his shoulder

WWE has already scheduled a Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar outing at the 2021 Crown Jewel event that will emanate from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Reigns' fans were quite sure that he would put Balor down at Extreme Rules and head over to Crown Jewel as Universal Champion.

That's exactly what happened, even though "The Demon" gave Reigns a run for his money. The ending to their match was a weird one that didn't sit well with a lot of fans on social media.

Reigns have been unstoppable for over a year now. He's defeated a long list of big names during his Universal title reign. Earlier this month, Balor spoke highly of Reigns and heaped major praise on his Extreme Rules opponent:

“The world was talking s— about Roman and his abilities and his performances. From the first moment we locked up, I knew he was something special. He was operating on a different level that people didn’t quite fully understand. Now people are learning he is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Roman’s proven that over and again, and the masses have accepted and acknowledged that ability and growth. His presence is just unimaginable right now,” said Balor. [H/T SI]

Reigns is done with "The Demon" and now will have to focus on The Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar and Reigns have faced off on various occasions in the past and have traded wins. It would be interesting to see how Lesnar fares against Reigns' new, ruthless and unforgiving avatar.

