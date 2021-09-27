Extreme Rules Results: Bizarre finish to main event; Former Women's Champion returns

The New Day kicked off Extreme Rules and was followed by AJ Styles and Omos, as well as Bobby Lashley, their opponents for the night. The kickoff show saw Liv Morgan defeat Carmella among other shenanigans.

The New Day vs. AJ Styles, Omos & Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules

AJ kicked off the first match of Extreme Rules with Xavier Woods in the ring. Styles locked in a calf crusher early but Woods managed to reach the bottom rope. Kofi was tagged in and AJ took him down with a botched chop block before Styles asked for Big E to tag in.

The WWE Champion came in and took AJ down before Lashley was tagged in. Lashley started unloading on the WWE champ before Big E took him to the corner and the New Day isolated The All Mighty and started stomping on him in the corner.

Lashley was sent outside the ring before AJ and Omos made sure the match went back to the ring by cornering the New Day. Lashley hit a Spear on Kingston before tagging in Omos.

Omos was dominating in the ring and knocked Kofi around before hitting the Stalling Vertical Suplex for a near slam. AJ came back in before Lashley wiped Big E out off the apron by sending him into the barricades and steel steps.

Kofi was alone and both Woods and E were down at ringside before he managed to fight off Lashley but was taken to their corner where The All Mighty took back control at Extreme Rules.

Woods came back and got the tag before getting a near fall on Lashley. Big E was back on the apron and Styles was legal. E pushed Lashley and Omos off the apron before getting a splash on AJ.

Big E got a near fall off a sit-up powerbomb before hitting a combined finisher with Kofi on AJ for another close-call at Extreme Rules.

