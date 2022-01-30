Roman Reigns breaks silence after costing Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence after the massive turn of events at the Royal Rumble 2022.

Reigns started the night with a controversial disqualification loss to Seth Rollins in order to retain the WWE Universal Championship. Later in the same evening, The Head of the Table cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning WWE Universal Champion had a short two-word message. It is safe to say that Reigns is certainly basking in his own glory and is quite proud of his actions.

"God mode" - wrote Reigns.

Check out Roman Reigns' first tweet after the Royal Rumble below:

Reigns' match with Seth Rollins saw the reigning Universal Champion get taken to his limits by The Visionary. To further get into Reigns' head, Rollins even walked out to the music of The Shield and sported the classic Shield tactical vest.

However, The Tribal Chief managed to walk away with the title around his shoulders after refusing to let go of a guillotine choke. Referee Charles Robinson had no other option but to disqualify Reigns from the match. As a result, Rollins won the bout, but Reigns retained the gold.

Roman Reigns could still go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

After retaining the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns' night certainly didn't end there itself. The Tribal Chief made his way back to the ring during the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Reigns caught The Beast Incarnate with a Spear before Paul Heyman turned his back on Lesnar and handed his former client the WWE Championship. The Universal Champion went to hit Lesnar with the title, allowing Lashley to secure the pinfall win.

In a rather interesting turn of events though, Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble Match later the same night and eventually got his hand raised by eliminating 5 other men.

The now-former WWE Champion is expected to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, as of this writing, nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE.

Edited by Colin Tessier

