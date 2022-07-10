Roman Reigns breaks silence after returning to WWE for the first time in three weeks

Roman Reigns has broken his silence after returning to WWE programming for the first time in three weeks.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Head of the Table was accompanied to the ring by The Bloodline and Paul Heyman. He asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge him, receiving a mixed reaction from them.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns posted a photo from SmackDown, centering on himself. He also had an interesting caption, which read:

Exactly where I need to be.

Check out Roman Reigns' tweet below:

As seen during the opening segment of SmackDown, Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman delivered another top-notch promo.

Heyman claimed that he loves The Tribal Chief and The Usos but warned the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion regarding Brock Lesnar, who will have his back against the wall at SummerSlam.

The segment also saw Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, interrupt The Bloodline, teasing a potential cash-in at some point down the road.

The WWE Universe showered Roman Reigns with praise on social media

In response to Roman Reigns' tweet, the WWE Universe praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans even claimed that they missed The Tribal Chief.

Here are some tweets regarding the same:

Reigns last appeared on the blue brand on June 17th when he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle in an incredible main event between the two men.

The Tribal Chief did miss the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event. However, at the same show, The Usos did retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits in an instant classic match.

Nevertheless, Reigns' next big title defense will be at the upcoming SummerSlam show, where he will face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. This has been touted as the final match between the two arch-rivals and Reigns' goal will be to successfully walk out of Nashville as still the reigning champion.

