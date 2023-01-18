Roman Reigns breaks top WWE Superstar's massive record

Roman Reigns has reached 871 days as Universal Champion, this surpassing Gunther's NXT UK title reign.

Reigns is currently on the best run of his entire career, holding both the WWE title and the Universal title. The Tribal Chief won the Universal title at Payback 2020 and hasn't lost the belt since then.

Roman Reigns has now reached a whopping 871 days as Universal Champion. He has now surpassed Gunther's legendary 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion. The same was noted on Twitter by Wrestling Stats & Info. Check out the tweet below:

"Today, @WWERomanReigns's active reign as Universal Champion (2020-Present) reaches 871 days, surpassing @Gunther_AUT's NXT UK Title reign (2019-2021) for the longest single/consecutive championship reign in the entire @WWE Universe in the last 35+ years. #HeadOfTheTable."

Roman Reigns and Gunther might engage in an epic showdown somewhere down the line

Reigns and Gunther are two of the most dominant superstars in all of WWE today. Gunther and Reigns are bound to tear the house down when they finally meet in the squared circle in the distant future.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer is one of many who wants to see an epic showdown between Reigns and Gunther:

“It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped GUNTHER because we’re talking about Roman Reigns. We’re talking about Logan Paul. If Roman Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is GUNTHER versus Roman at ‘Mania. Because then I’m like, ‘Who else can do it?’ And I don’t know who else can do it.”

Reigns is still going strong as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has beaten the very best in his quest to remain at the top of the main roster food chain. Gunther wouldn't be too thrilled now that Reigns has broken his impressive record. One wonders what he would have to say about Reigns' incredible feat.

What are your thoughts on Reigns breaking Gunther's record with his reign now reaching 871 days? Sound off in the comments!

