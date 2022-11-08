35-year-old star could finally challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, according to Tommy Dreamer

Now that WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has concluded, it will be interesting to see who challenges Roman Reigns at future big events. One potential candidate for the same could be Gunther, according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer.

The 35-year-old Intercontinental Champion recently defeated Rey Mysterio in the main event of SmackDown. Meanwhile, Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during Crown Jewel. Both winners will likely remain significant players heading into 2023.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer mentioned — before Crown Jewel — that Gunther could fill a massive role when WrestleMania 39 takes place:

"It was great [Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio]. It helped Gunther because we're talking about Roman Reigns. We're talking about Logan Paul. If Roman Reigns beats him, eventually — then I say the person they have to go to is Gunther versus Roman at 'Mania. Because then I'm like, 'Who else can do it?' And I don't know who else can do it."

Next year's WrestleMania event will go down at the SoFi Stadium in California on April 1-2. Per rumors, a high-profile match against The Rock on The Show of Shows could be on the cards for Reigns.

Does Gunther want a WWE storyline with Roman Reigns?

The two men have never crossed paths in a singles match. However, they were part of a huge 15-man contest at Survivor Series 2019. Fast forward to 2022, Gunther and Roman Reigns could feature in the same SmackDown segment.

During an interview with WittyWhittier in August, the Intercontinental Champion was asked to pick any WWE Superstar with whom he would love to have a storyline. Gunther chose Reigns.

With Survivor Series WarGames right around the corner, WWE has the option to set the champions on a collision course this month. Given their track record, a one-on-one match between them could be a must-watch regardless of when it happens.

Who should be Reigns' next challenger in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

