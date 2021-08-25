Roman Reigns reveals why Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam

After being away from WWE for almost a year and a half, Brock Lesnar made his return following the main event of SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate stood face to face with Roman Reigns before The Universal Champion exited the ring.

Lesnar's return has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, as no one was expecting the former Universal Champion to come back to WWE this soon. Appearing on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on Lesnar's surprising return at SummerSlam.

"I think he wanted to get the best look possible on what's going on here, the most dominant Universal Champion to ever do this thing." Reigns said. "I think he sees the island of relevancy just like John Cena did. He's just coming with a farmer, butcher outlook opposed to being the Hollywood guy. But yeah, it just goes to show all this work, this foundation of greatness that I've been laying down. What the Bloodline has been doing is continually showing that we're number one. They wanna talk about it and it's really just to put themselves in the conversation with me to amplify everything."

"But there ain't really anybody out there that can compete with what we're doing," Reigns continued. "We're raising the bar, lifting the standard and I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else in this industry, they want to be a part of that."

It seems like Brock Lesnar might be Roman Reigns' next opponent. Even though the two stars have faced each other multiple times before, this time the circumstances surrounding the match will be vastly different.

In the past, Roman played the face while Lesnar was the dominant heel. The roles have now been reversed, with Reigns also having Paul Heyman by his side this time around.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have a lot of history with each other

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar first faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 31 for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Even though it began as a singles match, towards the end it became a triple threat match after Seth Rollins cashed in his money in the bank briefcase. Rollins ultimately walked away with the WWE Championship.

Lesnar and Reigns also main-evented WrestleMania 34, where The Beast Incarnate successfully defended the Universal Championship against The Big Dog. Just a few weeks later, they had a rematch in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar also won this bout but he wasn't successful against Reigns when the two met again at SummerSlam later that year.

Roman Reigns' singles record against Brock Lesnar is currently 2-1, but that could soon change. Who do you think will win the next match between Lesnar and Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quote from this article

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Colin Tessier