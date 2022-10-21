Roman Reigns has enjoyed a dominant run in WWE since 2020. Recently, Paul Heyman called Reigns "God" while mocking Logan Paul.

The Tribal Chief has established himself as the greatest in the promotion's history by winning two top titles. There is no one that Reigns hasn't faced and defeated. Hence, WWE went looking for a different opponent for Reigns' title, and they found Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The two superstars have been embroiled in a rivalry on SmackDown as of late.

Given Reigns' in-ring dominance over the years, it shouldn't be surprising that The Maverick is training with the best WWE has to offer.

WWE recently shared a photo of Paul training with Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The Head of the Table was quick to respond by implying that he needs to be trained by "God" in order to beat him.

"He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week."

Paul Heyman was quick to respond to The Tribal Chief by saying that Logan Paul cannot train with God next week because Reigns' calendar is full, implying that Roman Reigns is "God".

"My #TribalChief, your opponent for #WWECrownJewel @LoganPaul cannot train with God next week, because your calendar is full!"

Fans were quick to praise Paul Heyman's savage reply concerning Roman Reigns

Fans on Twitter were quick to hit reply and respond to The Wiseman. While many praised his savage reply, some fans criticized the reference to God.

While it's hard to imagine the social media superstar walking away with the title, that doesn't mean fans won't get to witness an entertaining bout at the Premium Live Event.

What is your prediction for Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

