Roman Reigns can relinquish titles due to injury, allowing two WWE stars to win it until he returns for WrestleMania 40, says legend (Exclusive)

It's pretty clear that WWE is adamant about continuing with Roman Reigns' record-setting title reign. But Dutch Mantell proposed an exciting idea about making The Tribal Chief look strong without ever getting beaten.

As seen on the WWE Draft episode, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman remained on SmackDown, and it's evident that The Bloodline leader's dominance isn't about to end anytime soon.

Some fans have gotten tired of Roman Reigns' unbreakable grip over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and Dutch Mantell said that a storyline injury could solve all the relevant problems.

The legendary manager explained that Roman Reigns could relinquish his titles and maintain his aura of invincibility, as he would never lose the gold in an official match.

"Well, I had a thought the other day. What if Roman doesn't ever get beat for his title or titles? He gets hurt, let's just say, and he forfeits the titles, and he becomes the ex-champion by default," stated Mantell. "And he hasn't even lost. So, when he comes back now, he is like the champion in waiting, just waiting for the crown to be put on his head. That would be a way from keep him from getting hurt." [28:44 to 29:23]

Mantell believes Roman, taking a back seat due to an "injury," would allow superstars like Cody Rhodes and Gunther to have deserving reigns with the Undisputed Championship.

Dutch would love to see Gunther first win the vacant title before Cody wins it from the Imperium leader. The American Nightmare could then face off against a returning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"I don't think one loss will hurt him anyway, but I'm just saying they have all this time in him. And that would give my boy Gunther; he can get the title, then Cody can get it from him, thus elevating Cody a little more and then bringing Roman back into the fold. That may work. I think they advance everybody in that. I think they advance Gunther, they advance Cody, and this is probably the next WrestleMania. They can go at it again." [29:22 to 29:57]

What happened with Roman Reigns' Bloodline on the WWE Draft edition of SmackDown?

WWE wasn't messing around this week as the latest episode kicked off with Roman Reigns getting drafted to the Blue brand. Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman - two of his fellow Bloodline members who he's still on good terms with - were also retained by SmackDown.

The attention then shifted to The Usos, who Heyman gave an ultimatum that if they failed in their rematch for the Tag Team Championship, they might be out of The Bloodline. The former ECW boss even had a private chat with Solo Sikoa, adding fuel to the speculation regarding the stable's future.

Unfortunately for Jimmy and Jey Uso, they were unable to beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event, as the show ended with an image of their concerned faces.

The twins will find out their fate in Night 2 of the Draft next Monday on RAW, but it seems like the end is near for The Bloodline.

