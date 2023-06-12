Roman Reigns' childhood photo with WWE Hall of Famer resurfaces online

Bloodline member Roman Reigns' childhood photo with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently resurfaced online.

At the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa faced the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Despite having the upper hand initially, The Tribal Chief and Sikoa lost the match after Zayn hit Solo with the Helluva Kick to pick up the win.

Currently, The Bloodline members are in a feud after Jimmy Uso's betrayal at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Recently a childhood photo of The Tribal Chief alongside his father, Sika Anoa'i, and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan resurfaced online when a fan uploaded it on social media.

Check out Roman Reigns' childhood photo with Sika Anoa'i and Hulk Hogan below:

Gary Michael Cappetta @GaryCappetta Wild Samoan Sika, his son Roman Reigns, and Hulk Hogan Wild Samoan Sika, his son Roman Reigns, and Hulk Hogan https://t.co/eAO2YJZoQi

Mark Henry said Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman might be planning to break The Usos

Former WWE star and current AEW personality Mark Henry recently noted that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman might be planning to break The Usos.

While speaking on an episode of The Busted Open podcast, Henry mentioned that considering how manipulative Heyman is, it is pretty much obvious that he and The Tribal Chief are trying to create a boundary between The Usos.

He further stated that The Usos shouldn't fall for the trap and that it wouldn't be a good storyline for The Bloodline to continue with.

"I was like, Paul [Heyman] is a manipulator." Henry continued, "I hope that The Usos don't fall for that because I know that was Paul and Roman trying to draw a line between them. Trying to separate them as brothers, separate them as a tag team in order to get Jimmy to be punished or Jey to be punished. I don't think that they should fall for it. I don't think that would be good TV. To have Jimmy be on his own against Roman, his brother, and Solo? It's not gonna work out and we won't be interested in that."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Tribal Chief and the Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

