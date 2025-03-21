Roman Reigns claims former WWE Champion tried to kill him

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns made a massive claim on Friday Night SmackDown.

The OTC returned to Friday Night SmackDown which emanated from Italy to address his actions on the March 10 edition of Mondy Night RAW. The 39-year-old interfered in the Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW a few weeks ago. He pulled The Visionary out of the structure, which resulted in the former Shield member securing the win in an unlikely fashion.

Roman Reigns followed it up by absolutely annihilating both the stars. While delivering his promo on SmackDown, the former Undisputed WWE Champion provided a justification for his actions. Reigns claimed he took out Punk as the latter eliminated him from the Royal Rumble Match.

He went one step further stating Seth Rollins tried to kill him at the premium live event, referring to The Architect hitting him with The Stomp on steel steps. The Head of the Table added he tried to do the same to his former stablemate at the MSG last week on RAW.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins made their way to the squared circle to confront Roman Reigns. The Best in the World attacked The OTC before Rollins got involved to turn it into a three-way brawl.

WWE has been teasing a match between the three stars heading into WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if they compete in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

