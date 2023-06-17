Roman Reigns claims WWE personality is Bloodline member's "girlfriend" on SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned this week on WWE SmackDown and was looking to fix the issues within his family.

When The Tribal Chief arrived at the arena, Kayla Braxton was waiting outside his car for a scoop on the problems within The Bloodline and if there was an update on Jey Uso.

Reigns refused to respond to her question and instead turned to Paul Heyman and claimed "Wiseman, your girlfriend is here."

Kayla turned and looked to see if Heyman had a response but much like The Tribal Chief, he refused to make any comment.

Braxton and Heyman have had an interesting relationship throughout their working career. It has led to many fans believing that they are close friends outside of the company since they appear to have a good working relationship.

It has been an ongoing story between the two stars that WWE doesn't appear to have decided to move forward into a storyline. But a mention from Roman Reigns means that there could be an angle between the two stars in the future.

In regards to Jey Uso, it was revealed through various backstage segments that there was no update on The Bloodline's situation. Roman Reigns is likely to address about Jey's position in The Bloodline on the show.

