  • Roman Reigns clarifies his role following Bloodline reunion 

Roman Reigns clarifies his role following Bloodline reunion 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 01, 2025 16:58 GMT
Roman Reigns has clarified who he is (image via WWE)
Roman Reigns has clarified who he is (image credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on this week's RAW and reunited with The Usos on RAW, recreating the Original Bloodline without Paul Heyman.

It seems that following his interference in the Tornado Tag Team match on RAW, Reigns has been forced to explain to fans that he is still The Tribal Chief and that will never change.

As part of a video shared by WWE on social media, Reigns explains why he isn't going to fix something that isn't broken.

"Like I said, some things change, but not me. If it ain't broken, don't fix it. I'm tired of everybody thinking they understand the landscape. I'm tired of everybody thinking they understand the top of the mountain. Only one man understands this altitude, the Tribal Chief. The Greatest of all time. They only want what they don't have, touch anything, and turn it into gold. You understand that, that's what makes me so damn good."
Will Roman Reigns and Jey Uso be able to co-exist

Jey Uso has been undergoing an interesting change in recent weeks, where he has been becoming much more like Roman Reigns.

While the Crown Jewel match for The Vision is yet to be decided, it will likely be Reigns and Jey up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This raises the question of whether the two men can co-exist now that Uso is a former World Champion and views himself on Roman's level.

His mindset has become increasingly similar to Reigns' in recent weeks, which led to issues with LA Knight and his own brother, Jimmy, when the two men had a difference of opinion about including LA Knight on their team.

This could be another interesting swerve from The Bloodline if Reigns and Uso decide to run it back to the two men who started the stable back in 2020.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

