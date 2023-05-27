Roman Reigns has a clear message after reaching a major milestone in WWE this week

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has now completed 1000 days as the major champion in the company.

Reigns began this historic reign all the way back in 2020 during the Payback Premium Live Event. Since then, The Tribal Chief has maintained a foothold atop the WWE mountain, taking down anyone that dared to stand up to him. The exclamation point came at WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar in a title Unification match, becoming the Undisputed Champion.

This week, Reigns completed a thousand days as champion and shared a quick message on social media for his fans. In the post, Reigns is shown celebrating the incredible feat with a note that says "1000."

The tweet also claimed that no words were needed to define his legacy.

With this milestone, Roman Reigns joins an elite group of WWE Superstars that have managed to hold on to the top title for over a thousand days. Only greats such as Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino have held the title longer than The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is going after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been a problem for The Bloodline for a long time. The two stars have managed to create some huge rifts within the faction and even won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships from The Usos at WrestleMania.

The Head of the Table took notice of this and decided to take matters into his own hands. Reigns pulled some strings backstage to set up a tag team matchup pitting him and Solo Sikoa against the current champions Sami and KO for the titles.

If Roman and Solo manage to win the tag titles, Reigns will become the first man to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Undisputed Tag Team titles at the same time. All eyes will be on WWE Night of Champions this week.

Do you think Roman Reigns will also add the Undisputed Tag titles to his trophy cabinet? Let us know in the comments section below.

