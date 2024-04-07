Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes botch major spot multiple times in WrestleMania XL main event

The WrestleMania Night One main event was billed as the biggest tag team match of all time, as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins faced off against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

It took some time for the match to get underway after the entrances and a lengthy staredown between the four men, but finally, when the action was reaching its peak, it appeared that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had some issues about remembering a spot.

It seems that Seth Rollins was supposed to tag in when Rhodes backed Reigns against the ropes, but when he tried to tag him, he wasn't able to reach, the second time he tried he tagged Roman before it was made clear that the spot had been missed.

Reigns and Rhodes were able to call an audible and walk back into the spot where Rollins could then tag in which led to Reigns throwing another clothesline and the match finally continuing after three attempts to get Rollins into the ring.

It's unclear what the issue here was, but on the third attempt Rhodes had switched sides with Reigns and that was when Rollins was able to tag in much easier, so that could have been the issue.

