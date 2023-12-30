Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and other top WWE stars under fire from Rikishi before the end of 2023

Rikishi is seemingly not happy with WWE on FOX's nominations for Male Superstar of the Year, which features Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Gunther.

2023 was a vital year for all three of Rikishi's sons, especially Jey Uso, who broke out as a singles wrestler. The multi-time tag team champion was betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso, leading to the split of The Usos. Main Event Jey Uso also unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rikishi questioned WWE on FOX's nominations for the Male Superstar of the Year.

"?????," Rikishi shared.

Check out a screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram story below:

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns breaking Hulk Hogan's historic record

Eric Bischoff is not entirely sure if Roman Reigns should break Hulk Hogan's historic 1474-day title reign record.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that Reigns potentially breaking Hogan's record would lead to Cody Rhodes possibly losing for the second time to The Tribal Chief.

He said:

"The story is amazing and it hasn't been easy. This has not been easy. This has been a difficult journey and he survived it, man. He survived it all an came out on top. I love the story. And if he ends up eclipsing Hulk Hogan, if there's anybody that deserves it because of overcoming his personal journeys and stories along that journey, da*n, it's Roman Reigns. And I think it's a testimony to perseverance and hard work and commitment and support. Hats off, man if you beat that Hulk Hogan, those are 1,000 days? [Hogan is at 1474] Okay, I'm pushing for 1475 for Roman. That's what I'd love to see."

Reigns' next title challenger will be decided courtesy of a Triple Threat Match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution next year.

