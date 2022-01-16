Roman Reigns reacts to breaking Brock Lesnar's all-time record

Roman Reigns has officially broken Brock Lesnar's record of having the longest Universal Championship run in the history of the company.

The Beast Incarnate previously held the record of holding the title for a massive 503 days from WrestleMania 33 to SummerSlam 2018. Reigns has now held the title for 504 days, becoming the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

Commenting on WWE's tweet about the same, the Tribal Chief called himself "the greatest of this generation" and claimed that the numbers "don't lie":

"The greatest of this generation, the best to ever hold the #UniversalTitle. The numbers, the main events, the dominant performances… they don’t lie. 504 days and counting… #GOAT" wrote Reigns in his tweet.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020 in a triple threat match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. His alliance with Paul Heyman, the Tribal Chief persona, and amazing storylines have impressed fans and critics ever since.

During his run, Reigns has defended his title successfully against several top WWE Superstars like John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and many others.

Roman Reigns might face Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns was set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss the show at the last minute. Lesnar instead went on to compete for the WWE title and ended up winning it at the pay-per-view.

Even though both men hold world titles, Lesnar and Reigns are in a feud against each other. The Beast Incarnate has even teased a "champion vs. champion" match.

Reports have suggested that the plan is for these two to face each other at WrestleMania 38. Whether that happens with both holding world titles or one of them dropping their title in the next couple of months is to be seen.

As of now, Reigns is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against his former Shield brother Seth Rollins at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. On the same show, Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a dream match.

