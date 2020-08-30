Roman Reigns comments on pairing with Paul Heyman

Former WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, addressed his shocking affiliation with Paul Heyman. The alliance was revealed during the conclusion of last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Roman Reigns tweeted that he had been waiting for a long time to partner up with the advocate of former WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

"Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!!"

Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020

Friday night on SmackDown, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tasked producer, Adam Pearce, to get all three participants in Sunday's WWE Universal Championship match to sign the contract for Payback.

Adam Pearce successfully acquired the signatures of WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. However, he had some difficulty gaining the signature of Roman Reigns.

Pearce eventually gained access to Roman Reigns' dressing room. "The Big Dog" stated that he wanted to look over the contract for WWE Payback before signing it.

Later, Roman Reigns told Adam Pearce that he wanted some amendments made to the contract before signing it. However, Roman Reigns confirmed that he would be there at Payback on Sunday to reclaim the Universal Championship that he never lost. Roman Reigns then stated, "that was not a prediction, that was a spoiler" before the camera panned out to reveal that Roman Reigns was sitting next to Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns is officially a "Paul Heyman Guy."

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship opportunity at WWE Payback

This Sunday at WWE Payback, WWE Universal Champion, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, will defend his newly acquired title in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and the returning Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns made his shocking return last Sunday at WWE SummerSlam moments after The Fiend had defeated Braun Strowman to become the WWE Universal Champion for the second time in his career.

Roman Reigns had not appeared on WWE television since he pulled out of his WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in March. "The Big Dog" had decided to step away from WWE due to health concerns involved with performing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WWE Universe was shocked to see Roman Reigns return last week at SummerSlam inside of the WWE ThunderDome. Now that "The Big Dog" is back on Friday Night SmackDown and aligned with Paul Heyman, will Roman Reigns become the Universal Champion for the second time in his career at Payback on Sunday?

