"It looks even better" – Roman Reigns comments on the possibility of a clash with The Rock 

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about potentially having a match with The Rock.

Since Reigns took on the mantle of The Head of the Table, fans have been clamoring for a match between the Samoan brothers at WWE WrestleMania. However, the bout has not come to fruition, seemingly due to The Rock's Hollywood schedule.

The Tribal Chief spoke with Andy Staples on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast this week. Speaking on the highly anticipated matchup with The Brahma Bull, Reigns noted that the Hollywood star was already hyping the matchup with a small teaser on his show Young Rock.

"Dwayne's dropping it within his own project, so it's got to be pretty good. It's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clamoring, the buzz for it, the chatter for it. The wishful thinking is something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock," which as you know, with him, everything's highly strategical."

The Tribal Chief mentioned that there were good chances of the match happening in the future:

"A lot of synergy with everything that he does with the projects that he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based of that alone, it looks even better than it did last time we spoke." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

The matchup with The Rock may be on the horizon, but Roman Reigns faces imminent danger from Drew McIntyre in less than two weeks.

The Scottish Warrior has been out to win the title from Reigns, and this time he will have the support of his home fans. In their previous four televised singles encounters, The Tribal Chief has managed to pick up the win. However, McIntyre will be looking to get that elusive win this time.

The two behemoths will meet in the main event of Clash at the Castle emanating from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3. Fans will have to wait and see if The Scottish Cyborg can dethrone the champion at the upcoming show.

