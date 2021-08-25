Roman Reigns comments on potentially wrestling under a mask

Roman Reigns has opened up about possibly competing under a wrestling mask during his career.

Speaking on Sportico’s Business Beyond the Game series, the WWE Universal Champion was asked if he ever thought about competing under a mask during his in-ring career. The Tribal Chief revealed that while his brother Rosey wore one during his time in WWE, it's something he never considered doing.

"You know, and I think there’s some traditions within the wrestling culture that come along with the mask wearing," said Roman Reigns. "You know, obviously, our luchadors within lucha libre and the Mexican influence with that style of professional wrestling all the way to our mythical characters, not necessarily an Undertaker but a Kane and different — even superhero characters like my brother [Matthew Anoa’i] and The Hurricane back in the day so, for me, it was just about presenting myself and making myself that superstar. Not necessarily the character but finding that character within to be able to display that charisma and that personality that I wanted," said Reigns. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

Masks have been a significant part of the wrestling heritage for as long as pro wrestling has been in existence. They're even considered sacred in some wrestling cultures, especially in lucha libre, with names such as Rey Mysterio and Mil Máscaras being recognized as two of the best masked wrestlers in the history of the industry.

Roman Reigns on the future of his his wrestling career

Roman Reigns is currently the face of WWE and the biggest heel in the entire company. He's the top champion on Friday Night SmackDown and he's been dominating the brand for an entire year.

The Head of the Table, however, feels that there's only so much one can do in the ring and he believes that there’s more to life than what happens inside the squared circle.

"Yeah, I absolutely — you have to be smart about it," said Roman Reigns. "We all want to believe that, you know, as I’m not portraying the superman character, sometimes as men, we have to remind ourselves that you’re not superman, you can’t do this forever. You can’t fall down for the rest of your life. There’s gonna come a point where you just don’t move as quick, you’re not as strong as you used to be and you don’t recover nearly as fast as you used to," revealed Roman Reigns.

He went on to add what he envisions himself should he have to give up his career within the ring:

"And I would like to save a few miles on that calculator there and if I can continue to entertain and be a part of the creative process and be able to dive into different characters and build, be a part of a production that creates that escapism within the big screen then I would love it or a TV show or something like that, it’d be phenomenal but, for me to think that I can do this forever, the very best, even The Undertaker, in my opinion the greatest WWE superstar of all time, nobody’s done it longer at the elite level that he’s done it," Roman added.

Roman Reigns recently scored a massive win over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam. He was then interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar, who he will most likely begin feuding with.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns wrestle under a mask? Where do you see The Tribal Chief heading once he is done with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun