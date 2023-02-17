Roman Reigns comments on reaching astonishing record in WWE

Roman Reigns has set and broken numerous records during his current title reign in WWE. The Tribal Chief recently reached another milestone and had a few words to say about it.

Roman Reigns recently surpassed 900 days as the Universal Champion. He won the title at the Payback Premium Live Event in August 2020, where he defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a triple-threat match after entering the competition at the last minute.

The Head of the Table added another feather to his cap at WrestleMania last year, where he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns has held on to the titles ever since, defeating Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and many others along the way.

Commenting on his astonishing Universal Championship reign in a post on Twitter, Reigns said:

"I told you over 900 days ago this would happen," Reigns tweeted.

Roman Reigns' historic title reign could end at WWE Elimination Chamber

Backed by The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. However, The Tribal Chief's reign could end at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday, where he is slated to defend the world title against Sami Zayn.

The former NXT Champion was recently ousted from The Bloodline after he attacked Reigns at Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief asked Zayn to attack Kevin Owens with a chair, but the latter instead decided to take down his former stable leader.

Sami was brutally attacked by The Bloodline after his actions at the Royal Rumble. However, Jey Uso did not partake in the beatdown and has been away from the group ever since, which makes Reigns the most vulnerable he has ever been.

Cody Rhodes pointed out the same on RAW this week when he came face-to-face with Sami Zayn. The American Nightmare hyped the Master Strategist to finish his story at Elimination Chamber and face him at WrestleMania 39.

However, Roman Reigns has overcome bigger odds in the past and could have another trick up his sleeve for the company's upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Canada.

