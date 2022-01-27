Roman Reigns comments on Seth Rollins name-dropping Jon Moxley on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has hinted that he would mention Jon Moxley on WWE TV if needed. The Universal Champion commented on Seth Rollins name-dropping the AEW star on SmackDown last week.

WWE has made very few references to AEW since the promotion started. The official line from the company is that Tony Khan's promotion isn't seen as a rival. However, Rollins stunned the audience last week when he named Moxley in his promo.

Roman Reigns was happy to hear the name mentioned and told SI Media Podcast that he would not shy away from his history despite Moxley not working for WWE anymore.

He said:

"I never shy away from my history. Those two are my brothers. Mox sat there, I mean we've done, achieved, gone through the highs and lows, the ebbs and flows of it all. So that'll never change anything, I'll always have a deep love and respect for both of those guys."

Seth Rollins also commented on mentioning Moxley on WWE TV

Rollins was the one who cut the promo on SmackDown last week and mentioned Moxley without any hesitation.

While speaking with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, the former WWE champion claimed he was not going to ignore their history and said:

"It's an just an easter egg, I think, for some of the fans that have enjoyed [The Shield] and stuck around, followed us for years and stuff like that. It would be very easy to tell the story of The Tribal Chief versus The Visionary, that's a simple story and obvious for those who watch on a weekly basis but if you follow the industry and you pay attention and you know where we came from, you know there was a third guy in the mix. I'm not going to sit here and ignore that history; I'm going to bring that up because I think that's important. And I think people who care about that appreciate it. It's one of those things where it was on the tip of my tongue, it made sense, so it came."

Seth Rollins will take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

Edited by Anirudh B