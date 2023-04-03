Roman Reigns comments on when he will possibly retire; could be aiming 2,000 days as Universal Champion

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has commented on when he will possibly retire from professional wrestling.

At the age of 37, he is still the top guy in WWE and is close to completing 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion. He is also the WWE Champion. The Tribal Chief has accomplished many feats in the company and is set to become the first champion to feature in three consecutive WrestleMania events during the same reign. He will defend his title against Cody Rhodes.

During an interview with BT Sport, Reigns claimed that he could push till the age of 45 and wrestle for a few more years.

"At this pace, I take good care of myself. As long as it makes sense, I feel good. I'll be 38 in a couple of months. I still feel like I could definitely push till 45 if I wanted to, I don't need to. But really it's all about what's available. If it's the accolade chasing, a thousand days, great, let's do 1500, cool, 2000 or there's something that's pulling me," said Reigns. [12:25-13:00]

Roman Reigns on how close he was to facing The Rock

Roman Reigns recently commented on how close he was to possibly facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

During the same interview with BT Sport, The Tribal Chief claimed that he wasn't sure if a match between him and The Great One was in the works for WrestleMania.

"I don't really know, that's more of a Wiseman [thing]. Some of the stuff, I don't necessarily want on my plate. So that's why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we're able to sift through things, filter the things that I need to worry about and the things that I don't need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of them."

It remains to be seen how Reigns will fare at 'Mania.

