WWE great compares Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker

Paul Heyman said on the latest episode of Talking Smack that Roman Reigns’ level of greatness is something he has never seen before.

Reigns’ on-screen special counsel has worked with some of the biggest names in wrestling history, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

Paul Heyman said he “took a kid under [his] wing” in WCW and delivered him to the doorstep of Vince McMahon when the time was appropriate. The “kid” turned out to be WWE icon The Undertaker.

Highlighting how long he has been associated with “the brains behind true greatness,” Heyman also mentioned three other marquee names.

"Of course, when it came time for that faustian bargain to be collected, The Streak [The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak] was conquered by my Beast [Brock Lesnar]," Heyman said. "I was with Steve Austin before he was Stone Cold. If you watch the A&E documentary on Steve Austin, he gives me credit for putting the Stone Cold mindset inside his psyche. I was the voice of The Voice of the Voiceless [CM Punk]."

Find someone who looks at you the way @HeymanHustle looks at the Universal Champion, the unstoppable @WWERomanReigns 👀 pic.twitter.com/8lb17qZ0Rb — WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 1, 2021

Paul Heyman has "never seen greatness" like Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman worked together in 2002 and from 2012 to 2020

Following Reigns’ victory over Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown, Heyman claimed he is “in awe” of the WWE Universal Champion.

"You look at the greatness that I’ve been associated with, that I’ve driven, that I’ve inspired for 34 years in this business, and what am I with Roman Reigns?" Heyman said. "Forget about being the special counsel. I’m in awe of Roman Reigns. This is a G.O.A.T. level of all G.O.A.T. levels. I’ve never, never seen greatness like this."

The term "G.O.A.T." is used to describe someone who is considered the greatest of all time. WWE Superstars and legends including Becky Lynch and Ric Flair have also referred to themselves as WWE's "G.O.A.T."

BE BLESSED that you exist in a MOMENT where YOU GET US BOTH!



2 🐐s ARE BETTER THAN ONE!! https://t.co/p8pgOLfbJW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 21, 2021

Roman Reigns does not refer to himself as “The G.O.A.T.” on WWE television. However, Seth Rollins recently said WWE fans should feel blessed to witness two “G.O.A.T.” performers – himself and Reigns – at the same time.

