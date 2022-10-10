Current SmackDown star compares Roman Reigns to legendary WWE Hall of Famer

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently compared to WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino by SmackDown star Karrion Kross.

The late-great wrestling legend is recognized as the longest-reigning WWE Champion in history. He captured the title for the first time in 1963 and held it for 2,803 consecutive days before losing it in 1971. His second reign lasted over a thousand days. The Tribal Chief has been a world champion for over 700 days, which is one of the longest world title reigns of the modern era.

Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Show following his victory over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross named Reigns as his next target. He referred to the undisputed world champion as a modern-day Bruno Sammartino.

"Roman Reigns [is who I wanna work with next]. I feel like everyone should wanna be in the ring with him. For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him but, to me he’s our modern-day Bruno [Sammartino]. What he’s doing right now in my opinion is historic for our company’s history, this art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing and it’s going very, very well... That’s the guy that I’d wanna be in the ring with," said Kross. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Could we see a match between Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns in WWE anytime soon?

The Head of the Table is currently set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, at Extreme Rules, Karrion Kross defeated The Scottish Warrior in a Strap Match.

The Doomwalker has had his sights set on Roman Reigns since returning to WWE several weeks ago on SmackDown. If The Tribal Chief retains the coveted title in Saudi Arabia, Kross could end up being his next challenger.

However, Drew McIntyre will not take his loss lightly, as Scarlett's interference in the Strap match cost him the bout. The Scottish Warrior will potentially seek revenge against Kross.

The possibility of a Triple Threat match could also be looming large as Reigns looks to put a stranglehold on his title.

