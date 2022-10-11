"The greatest faction in WWE history" - Roman Reigns compares The Bloodline with DX ahead of tonight's RAW

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns compared The Bloodline with the DX ahead of tonight's Season Premiere of RAW. He called his own faction the greatest in WWE history.

WWE will be celebrating the legacy of D-Generation X tonight. The faction was one of the flagbearers of the company's Attitude Era in the late 1990s. Group founders Triple H and Shawn Michaels, along with "Road Dogg" Brian James and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, will be making appearances tonight.

Another faction that will be appearing on the Season Premiere tonight is The Bloodline. The group made up of Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn will be returning to RAW tonight. This will also mark the first appearance of a world title on RAW in months, as both titles are usually seen on SmackDown.

Proclaiming The Bloodline's appearance on RAW on Twitter, The Tribal Chief called his faction the "greatest in the history of WWE." He then pointed out that DX will be in the building too:

"Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also… DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline. #WWERaw #SeasonPremiere" Roman Reigns tweeted.

Does this tweet suggest a confrontation between the two factions tonight, or is Roman just stirring the pot and igniting speculation?

Current SmackDown star breaks character to compare Roman Reigns to the longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time

Current SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently broke character during an interview to give praise. He compared Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the longest reigning WWE/F Champion in history, Bruno Sammartino.

The late-great Hall of Famer was the company's tentpole from the early-1960s to the mid-1970s. His two championship reigns combined lasted for more than 11 years. His first reign with the promotion's top prize, spanning from 1963 to 1971, was 2803 days long, a feat that will never truly be touched.

Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Show following his victory over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, Kross named The Head of The Table as his new target. He also referred to the current dual-world champion as the modern-day Sammartino:

"For me, I hope nobody minds that I’m comparing him but, to me, he’s our modern-day Bruno [Sammartino]. What he’s doing right now in my opinion is historic for our company’s history, this art of storytelling. It’s an amazing thing and it’s going very, very well," said Kross. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Roman Reigns's two-year+ reign over the WWE Championship is the longest since Hulk Hogan's four-year-long stranglehold over the title in the 1980s. While it is not possible to see a reign to the likes of Bruno in today's wrestling, maybe Roman's mammoth reign does merit comparisons with Sammartino.

