Roman Reigns completes a major milestone as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has reached yet another major milestone as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has now completed 200 days as both the WWE and Universal Champion. He unified the titles at WrestleMania 38 by defeating arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

Since then, Reigns has successfully defended the titles against Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Lesnar. He defeated The Beast Incarnate in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

Reigns' first defense of the title came against Riddle on the June 17th episode of SmackDown. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was eager to avenge his and Randy Orton's title loss to The Usos.

Courtesy of a massive interference from The Head of the Table, RK-Bro dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to Jimmy and Jey on an episode of SmackDown. In doing so, The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

In his most recent title defense, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in the UK at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Tribal Chief's victory came when Solo Sikoa cost McIntyre the match and helped his Bloodline leader.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg praised Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline

Road Dogg recently praised Roman Reigns' faction, comparing The Bloodline to D-Generation X.

Speaking on the Oh..You Didn't Know Podcast on AdFreeShows, the Hall of Famer praised The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn and discussed the heel faction. He expressed his belief that The Bloodline is currently the best thing going in professional wrestling. Road Dogg said:

"Man, The Bloodline is so cool right now. There's nothing better in the world of sports entertainment or professional wrestling than Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. It's the best thing going. It was almost like, 'What do you need DX for?' These guys are the cat's pajamas, and they are today. We were 25 years ago and these cats are today."

Roman Reigns' next title defense will be against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. This will be Paul's third-ever match in WWE and and Reigns' first title defense since Clash at the Castle.

