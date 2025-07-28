  • home icon
  • Roman Reigns confirms popular WWE star is no longer part of the Bloodline and has been excommunicated

Roman Reigns confirms popular WWE star is no longer part of the Bloodline and has been excommunicated

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 28, 2025 02:37 GMT
The star has confirmed it (Credit: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns has confirmed that a top WWE star is no longer an ally and not part of The Bloodline. This comes after a star made him an offer, which he was forced to turn down and completely confirm his excommunication from his faction.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Paul Heyman, who was trying to recruit him and let him lead Seth Rollins’ faction. Unfortunately for him, that did not quite work out, with Reigns shooting the offer down.

Paul Heyman was making him the offer that he thought would save Seth Rollins’ faction in the absence of The Visionary, as he was out with an injury. He said that at the end of the day, they would still be family, because nothing would change that. He added that he loved him and called him his Tribal Chief.

"We’ll always be family, because I love you, my Tribal Chief," Heyman remarked.

Roman Reigns was not going to take that, and instead, shot down the offer while making fun of him. He said that Heyman was no longer the Wiseman he had been, thus bringing an end to the character once and for all. He said that the star had lost that status now, implying that Heyman, who had been an honorary member of The Bloodline previously, had completely lost that status.

"You want me to lead? A few years ago, I would have said those are wise words from a wise man, but you’re not the Wiseman anymore. You’re just a dumba**," Roman stated.
Roman Reigns’ Bloodline is no longer the force that it once was

While The Bloodline has not been completely dissolved, because it just means those stars of the Anoa’i family who joined forces with Roman Reigns, it is a shadow of what it once was.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are doing their own things, and while Jey has allied with Reigns once again, they are not the allies they once were. That is all that remains of the once mighty Bloodline, with Roman confirming Heyman’s excommunication last week on WWE RAW.

It remains to be seen if the star adds any other stars to the faction in the future.

Edited by Harish Raj S
