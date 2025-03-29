Roman Reigns confirms WWE faction is dead

Roman Reigns has now confirmed that a WWE faction is dead and they will not be reuniting. This comes as a huge blow to the fans who had been hoping for a different outcome.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Reigns was accompanied by Paul Heyman when they made their way out to the ring for the signing of the WrestleMania 41 contract with Nick Aldis. The other two participants of the Triple Threat match, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, both made their presence felt as well, with all three stars cutting heated promos that left no doubt that there was no love lost between them.

However, before Punk came out, Roman Reigns spoke to Seth Rollins and he confirmed what fans had suspected for a while now, putting an end to any hope that the two may reunite as the Shield ever again.

When he heard Seth Rollins talk about what they had done, Roman said that there was no "we," and the "we" was now dead. He confirmed that there would be no reunion of the former friends and faction mates, even though they both are in WWE. He said that when it came to their work in the company, it had been only him who had been carrying it and he was responsible for bringing them to where they are.

“We died a long time ago, it’s only been me, you’ve been here but I’ve done all the work" Reigns said.

The time for the faction has now passed. While nothing is ever certain in wrestling, this seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for the Shield.

Roman Reigns will face two of his biggest rivals at WrestleMania in the main event of Night 1

As was confirmed on SmackDown this week, the match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk won't just be another normal Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania.

Instead, the three stars are facing one another in the main event of the first night. CM Punk has been working toward getting in the main event of WrestleMania forever now. This confirmation finally solidifies the fact that his dream is coming true.

With that being the case, fans will have to wait and see what happens when the three meet. With Paul Heyman's "favor" hovering over them, there's a lot of doubt as to the outcome.

