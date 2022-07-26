WATCH: WWE Star Roman Reigns immediately corrects Today Show host after hilarious on-air mistake

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently had to come to the rescue of Today Show host Jacob Soboroff while the show was on-air.

The 37-year-old star has been doing media rounds in New York City today to promote WWE SummerSlam.

Whilst Reigns made an appearance on the Today Show, Soboroff referred to this weekend's Premium Live Event as "Super Slam," leading to The Tribal Chief making the save.

The WWE superstar is talking about facing Brock Lesnar at Roman Reigns ( @WWERomanReigns ) is with us live today!The WWE superstar is talking about facing Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam , his daily life, date nights, and more! Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) is with us live today! The WWE superstar is talking about facing Brock Lesnar at #SummerSlam, his daily life, date nights, and more! https://t.co/r1Zz7PmkrB

Roman Reigns is set to take on Brock Lesnar this Saturday at SummerSlam in a last-man standing match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Seth Rollins has his say on this Saturday's match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

The Beast and The Head of the Table have faced off against one another on many occasions.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Seth Rollins, a man who knows both stars all too well, predicted who will win Saturday's huge match.

"Honestly, I don't know if I've ever seen Brock Lesnar on his back for 10 seconds. So I do think that the momentum swings in his favor, the unfortunate issue is that there are no rules in this match. So Roman can really do whatever he wants. He can use whoever he wants. Not saying he will, just saying he could and that puts Brock at a bit of a disadvantage." Rollins added: "So there's a lot of things that can swing either way here on this one. It's a 50-50 c*ap shoot. But if I had to pick, if I had to make a choice, I'd say Roman Reigns is gonna walk out Nashville as the champion still." H/T Hindustan Times

In a rivalry that has spanned almost a decade, two of WWE's biggest stars will collide one last time this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Who do you see leaving SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the poll below.

