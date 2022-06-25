“The list is just so big” - Roman Reigns’ cousin explains his extensive family tree

Roman Reigns' younger cousin, Lance Anoa'i, shared his relationship with the other Samoan wrestlers in the industry. He also mentioned some other names fans should look out for.

The Samoans are arguably the biggest family in pro wrestling. Up to this day, stars like Roman Reigns, The Usos, The Rock, Rikishi, Yokozuna, and more have continued to dominate WWE while carrying the name of their family. However, it looks like they're not limited to just one company.

In an interview at MuscleManMalcolm, recent MLW signee Lance Anoa'i discussed his family. He mentioned that he was confused due to the many members, then explained where he belongs on the family tree.

"Even for a wrestling fan, even my own family is confusing. There's just so many of us. My grandfather is WWE Hall of Famer Afa, The Wild Samoans. My dad is one-half of The Headshrinkers, Samu. My uncles are Rikishi, Umaga, Yokuzuna, Manu. My cousins Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, Jacob Fatu. Man, the list is just so big. And, We are still breathing and still going." [1:26-1:58]

In the last week of May, it was announced that Lance had signed with Major League Wrestling. He also made a few appearances in WWE.

Roman Reigns' cousins are wrestling across different promotions

During the same interview, Anoa'i also mentioned some family members that fans may not know about. He talked about fellow MLW signee Jacob Fatu and his younger brother, Journey.

He opened up about how Journey is currently making a statement in GCW and praised his work ethic.

"We sure got Solo tearing it up [in NXT] like I said. And then like I said, Jacob's younger brother, Journey Fatu, is out in the bay area making moves out there. He just did a few shows for GCW. And man, yeah, he's out there grinding, just how all we had to." (2:24-2:40)

With Solo Sikoa now emerging as a top star in NXT, Lance Anoa'i signed with MLW, Reigns, and The Usos crowned as the Undisputed Champions, it's safe to assume that the family's lineage will continue to grow in the upcoming years.

