Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i was recently interviewed by Post Wrestling. He opened up about a number of topics during the interview including his match with Shane McMahon on WWE RAW as well as the AEW chants during that match.

Lance Anoa'i spoke about his backstage experience at WWE RAW. He said that he didn't know what WWE had planned for him but revealed that Shane McMahon came up to him to talk to him and made him feel comfortable and welcome:

At first, I didn’t know what I was doing. They called me to come and I had no idea what I was there for and then Shane came up to me, he was real cool. We were just talking, rolling around in the ring, eating together in catering, he made me feel comfortable and that’s what I think helped me out a lot.

During the same interview, Lance had revealed that there were plans for him to return for one more match on RAW - teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Shance McMahon and Drew McIntyre - but the plans ended up being dropped.

Lance Anoa'i on AEW chants during his match on RAW

As we mentioned previously, Lance Anoai's only match in WWE came in 2019 against Shane McMahon on an episode of RAW. While speaking about his match against Shane McMahon, Lance Anoa'i mentioned the AEW chants in the arena and how he stopped them after hitting a dropkick:

Man, but we performed right after the AEW pay-per-view [Double Or Nothing, 2019]. It was literally right after and man, you start getting the AEW chants and then soon as I hit the dropkick, that’s when the AEW chants stopped and I was like, ‘Damn man, I wish I could’ve got more in and kept it going’ but, I just had to go with it.

During the interview, Lance Anoa'i also mentioned that he wanted to sign with WWE and revealed that he would prefer to sign with WWE over any other major promotion.

